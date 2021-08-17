Abubakar Bukola Saraki, the immediate past president of the Senate has disclosed that he is sad about the death of Ibrahim Mantu

Saraki extolled the virtues of the late former deputy Senate president who died at about 2am on Tuesday, August 17

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed shock over the death of Mantu who was one of its elders

FCT, Abuja - The immediate past president of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has reacted to the death of Ibrahim Mantu, a former deputy Senate president.

Saraki in a statement via his official Facebook on Tuesday, August 17, described the death of Mantu as heartrending.

Saraki speaking with Mantu during their last meeting. Photo: Bukola Saraki

Source: Facebook

The politician disclosed that the last time he saw the deceased was on July 31, noting that Mantu appeared to be in good health and great spirits during their meeting.

Saraki also shared a picture of the last meeting he had with the late politician.

He said Mantu's death is a difficult fact to accept because the former deputy senate president has positively impacted the lives of people across the nation.

Saraki sympathised with the family of the deceased and prayed for God to grant them the strength and fortitude that they need as they mourn the devastating loss.

Mantu was one of the founding members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The party said Mantu was a pillar in the PDP and that his sacrifices that ensured the success and growth of the platform at all levels will never be forgotten, This Dat reported.

Obasanjo expresses shock over the Death of former deputy Senate president

Meanwhile, a former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has expressed shock over the death of the former deputy Senate president, Ibrahim Mantu.

In a condolence letter sent to Mantu's son, Musa Ibrahim Mantu, on behalf of the family on Tuesday, August 17, Obasanjo said Mantu served his country meritoriously.

The former president's message is contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi.

In 2001 Mantu was elected deputy Senate president under the platform of the PDP, a position he held till 2007 when he did not return to the senate.

Source: Legit