Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has reacted to the death of former deputy Senate president, Ibrahim Mantu

Obasanjo who said he was shocked by the death sent a condolence letter to the deceased's family

The elder statesman eulogised Mantu, saying he played a crucial role in stabilising Nigeria

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Former president Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed shock over the death of the former deputy Senate president, Ibrahim Mantu.

In a condolence letter sent to Mantu's son, Musa Ibrahim Mantu, on behalf of the family on Tuesday, August 17, Obasanjo said Mantu served his country meritoriously.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed shock over the death of the former deputy Senate president, Ibrahim Mantu. Photo credits: Governor Dankwambo, Sahara Reporters

The former president's message is contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi.

His words:

"I was shocked to receive the sad news of unfortunate passing of your beloved patriarch, Senator (Dr.) Ibrahim Mantu, CFR.

" Of course, there is the inevitable feeling of sorrow that grips us when a dearly loved one has ended life's journey.

"However, as you intensely grieve over the demise of your dear father, be assured that there are many sympathisers like me who also feel profoundly touched by the sad event."

Obasanjo stated that the late lawmaker accorded his administration's reform agenda between 1999 and 2007 his valued, unequivocal support.

The elder statesman said:

"He used his God-given position to properly ground the democratic process and engender the stability, peace, growth and development of our fatherland, Nigeria, at the time. He operated and conducted himself with courage, conviction, consistency and the fear of God."

Mantu will be sorely missed - Obasanjo

Obasanjo said Mantu will be sorely missed by those who knew him, particularly his colleagues in the Senate and his friends.

The former president urged the deceased's family to take consolation in knowing that he lived a fulfilled life and left behind a good name that they should all be proud of.

He prayed:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace and may God console his family, friends and peers."

Ex-deputy Senate president, Ibrahim Mantu, dies

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mantu died at the Diff hospital in Abuja at about 2am on Tuesday, August 17, after nine days of sickness and isolation.

He reportedly fell ill about nine days ago and was receiving treatment at home before he was rushed to the hospital when there was no sign of improvement.

Mantu hails from Gindiri district in the Mangu local government area of Plateau state. In 2001 he was elected deputy Senate president under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a position he held until 2007.

