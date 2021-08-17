A four-year-old kid, Autumn California with over 130,000 followers on Instagram has spoken about her love for skating

The kid said that she will love to one day compete at the Olympics and go professional in the sport

Autumn's mother revealed that she is very proud of her daughter and what she does, noting the girl is breaking the stereotype

A four-year-old girl, Autumn California Bailey, has got much attention with her skating skill. In a video interview with the BBC, the kid said she loves skating so much.

She revealed that skateboarding is her favourite activity as it gives her the feeling that she is flying. Autumn said:

“When I’m skateboarding I feel calm and happy and confident.”

The girl said she loves skating. Photo source: @autumnskating

Source: Instagram

I want to compete in Olympics

Her mother, Tara Smale, said that the kid was inspired by Lizzie Armanto and Sky Brown who are professionals in the sport.

Autumn stated that when she is older, she wants to perform at the Olympics and also go professional in skateboarding.

The mother added:

"I think she is aiming for the Olympics in 2031, nut she is also four so it could go absolutely anywhere. I couldn’t be any prouder of Autumn. She is amazing. She’s actually quite an inspiration to me with how brave and how confident and how determined she is with what she does.”

Girls can be brave

Speaking on the different type of spins she does, the four-year-old girl said that loves ollies, carving, dropping in and tail stalls.

The mother sometimes gets nervous whenever her daughter is practising a trick and falls. Smale said her daughter has shown that girls could also be very brave.

Watch the video interview below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

razberry1974 said:

"Wowww she rocks and is absolutely awesome."

niloocook said:

"She is awesome and sweet."

marthaeabreu said:

"Lovely and brave! amazing."

orstogram said:

"Can we take a moment to note that Autumn California is the most skateboarding culture name imaginable. Kid was destined for this."

