- A little boy joined a team of adults in a choreography session and his performance got many people applauding him

- Many people said his creative moves are a perfect example that kids could quickly have a good grasp of things when they put their minds to it

- In the video, the amazing kid made every turn in the dance composition without missing a tiny bit

A kid has shown just how very brilliant children can be at things that adults may find difficult to carry out.

In a short video that has gone viral on Instagram, a little boy joined some choreographers as he imitated their dance moves.

The kid made every move that matched the ones by the group. Photo source: @kingtundeednut

Source: Instagram

He aced it!

His performance was even more than an imitation as every move was in tune with what the other dancers were doing.

People said that the delivery was brilliant. His clothes which are different from what the dancers have on somewhat show that he may not even be part of the group.

Watch his performance below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has been seen over 300,000 times with more than 56,000 likes.

Is he an adult in a kid's body?

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

damuziefreak said:

"The boy taught them the dance."

declutter_global said:

"Children have the most retentive of memories cos they have no worries, hence the phase 'catch them young'."

official_surefunds said:

"Some Ancestors Dey come back in form of pikin oo."

iam_nabby said:

"The fact that he’s doing it all alone is really cute."

1ice_hot said:

"The way I dey shake my head for here..... you go think Sam Na me be the coach."

africana_vibes said:

"The precision and the energy."

