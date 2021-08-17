A young lady, Ikokwe Mercy Delight, has wowed many online as she shared photos of herself working as a mechanic

Mercy revealed that she is not the kind of person who gives up just because there is a challenge in her way to success

Many Nigerians have commended the lady, saying that with her hardworking spirit, she deserves good things in life

A Nigerian lady, Ikokwu Mercy Delight, has in a series of posts shown off her mechanic work and the reception was massive.

In a LinkedIn post written at the beginning of August, the female mechanic said that she does not give up when others are quitting.

The lady said she will chase her dreams no matter what. Photo source: LinkedIn/Ikokwu Mercy Delight

Source: UGC

Do not let fear limit you

She encouraged people to chase their dreams no matter what the cost of doing so could be. In another post, she advised on the need to overcome fear and succeed.

Some of the photos she shared on the platform have her under a car as she worked on fixing the vehicle’s faults.

Many people have reacted to her posts. A look through her profile on LinkedIn shows that the lady is also a maritime engineer.

You are an inspiration

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments on her posts below:

Michael Ogar said:

"You are such an inspiration by what u are doing knowing u study and have easily switched maybe because of Nigeria system or ur passion for this. But I'm proud and happy u aren't backing off."

Pastor Emmanuel Isaac said:

"Great dream please keep it up. I see you flying on highway of glory."

Funsho Olanrewaju said:

"So true. Keep up with the hard work and keep believing in the Almighty GOD."

Ladi Tokosi said:

"You should consider protecting your hair. Well done."

Nkeiruka Udezue said:

"I love your positive drive. Go girl. Keep shinning."

Tobechukwu Ilukwe said:

"Keep the passion burning and be proud of your profession. It takes passion and creativity be an engineer. I respect that."

Another female mechanic was praised

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady, Lelloh Sithole, celebrated herself massively after achieving her dream of being a mechanic.

The lady happily said that she is now a qualified "diesel mechanic", telling people that she is very proud of what she just achieved.

She posted a picture of herself in work garb with a cake that wished her a happy birthday and congratulating her for being a certified mechanic.

Source: Legit.ng