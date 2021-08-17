A man got many talking on social media as he joined in the outdoor celebration of a young lad's birthday in style

In the video making the rounds, the man appeared on scene and rained N20 notes on the celebrant who was carried by an older person

The man however kept frowning as he continued spraying the third Nigerian currency denomination on the kid

A man caused commotion among internet users after a video footage captured his action at the birthday of a kid.

The unidentified man, in a short video shared by @saintavenue_ent1 on Instagram, showed up at the small outdoor birthday celebration with wads of N20 notes.

The man kept a frown all the while he sprayed the N20 notes on the celebrant Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @saintavenue_ent1

Source: Instagram

In what has comes as a surprise to many, the man kept a straight face all through the period he rained the cash on the celebrant.

The man then left the scene without a word or gesticulation to the celebrant.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The adult carrying the little kid wore a smile while the man kept at his spraying money act, perhaps oblivion of the frown on the man's face.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the video

Many people weren't happy with the man spraying N20 notes on the kid and knocked him for it.

@comedyinactionn commented:

"10k wen u for jst give dem fr hand ... see stress."

@onyin.yeeee stated:

"Something that the daddy will still pack and spend on mummy to buy soup things."

@ericmoore_mpr wrote:

"That man no go make heaven aswear."

__enieola remarked:

"He cut like 5 bail. Spent like 10k. He tried!"

Young man treated like VIP as he graces his birthday occasion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man birthday had graced his birthday party in grand style.

The young man named Ismail Ganiya rocked tasteful northern Nigeria attire with dark shades as he was flanked by friends rocking similar wears.

Ganiya was sprayed cash at each step of the way. It was observed that someone wearing security camouflague was also in his train.

The video got many Nigerians cracked up as they passed funny reactions and gave captions to the display that happened.

Source: Legit