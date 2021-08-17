The video of a police officer signing on a Nigerian graduate's shirt has stirred massive reactions on social media

After signing on the man's shirt, the young graduate showed it off to his colleagues who were giggling behind the camera

Many of those who reacted to the video said it is rare to see a Nigerian police officer who is that jovial with people

It is not every day you see a Nigerian police officer interacting with a citizen with smiles and hilarity. No wonder the video of a policeman showing love to a new graduate has stirred massive reactions online.

In the short clip shared by @instablog9ja, a police van parked beside a graduate wearing a white T-shirt. The officer at the wheels got a marker from the young man and appended his signature on him.

The officer's act surprised many

People who were behind the camera were excited by the rare moment as they made comments about the situation.

After the officer had signed, he gave the marker back to the happy graduate who briefly struck a pose beside the van.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the clip has gathered over 1,600 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

pretty_ada01 funnily said:

"Hope say they didn't arrest him after this video."

happybowyh said"

"Friendly police ke? U know see Cuban for the boy neck."

iamcensiny said:

"The society we pray to see."

ifethemodel said:

"This is a policeman. But you see those in polo n tshirt run o!"

sheyi_so_cool said:

"I know that man…. He’s friendly for real but I don para for am before."

A generous police officer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a female police officer in Delta state, Faith Okwuego Ejoh, was celebrated for paying both the school and examination fees of 19 students in the state.

A member of the Punch editorial board, Joel Nwokeoma, who disclosed this on LinkedIn said that the students are from Ezechma Senior Secondary School in Aniocha North local government in the state.

He further said that the police officer is from the Galilee Police State in Ute Ogbeje. Joel revealed that the young pupils were so joyful when they realised what she did.

Source: Legit Newspaper