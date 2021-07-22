Businessman Obi Cubana is still catching his breath from weeks of planning and celebration that trailed his late mother’s funeral

Days after concluding the carnival-like event, the businessman, his wife and some of their equally wealthy friends have left the shores of Nigeria for a much-needed getaway

The couple and their friends took a trip to the Maldives and it appears the next few days will be spent on the exotic island

Popular businessman Obi Cubana has indeed had a lot to deal with following the celebratory activities that trailed the funeral ceremony of his mother in Oba, Anambra.

Perhaps, this was what inspired the wealthy man and his circle of equally rich friends to take their wives on a relaxation trip down to the Maldives.

Obi Cubana, wealthy friends and their wives hit the Maldives for vacation. Photo: @obi_cubana/@obiobi_vinemorris

One of Cubana’s friends identified as Chief Obiobi took to Instagram with videos and pictures which were taken at the airport just before they jetted out of the country.

One of the pictures captured Cubana and his dear wife in their spot on the aeroplane.

Similarly, Cubana’s wife flooded her Instagram page with more pictures of her and her husband which were taken on their way to the Maldives.

Touchdown in the Maldives

Upon arrival on the exotic island, Cubana's friend shared another photo on his page updating social media users about their location.

Similarly, Obi Cubana and his wife flooded their Instagram pages with beautiful pictures taken by the seaside.

Chiefpriest treats Obi Cubana to a money therapy session

Some days ago Legit.ng reported that Celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest posted a video on Instagram showing how he massaged his ex-boss Obi Cubana with cash.

According to Chiefpriest, the celebrant has been stressed from the celebration of the past few days and he had to treat him to a money therapy session.

The video stirred different reactions from social media users.

