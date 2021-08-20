Singer Davido has got Nigerians talking on social media after a video of him talking to a woman was spotted

The singer revealed that the woman helped him find his Rolls Royce and would also help him to ship it to Nigeria

While chatting with the woman, Davido declared that he was getting another car as he admired the one before him

Asides from being a lover of family, Nigerian singer Davido also seems to be greatly interested in automobiles.

The father of three doesn't care how much they cost, as long as he can afford to have them in his garage.

Davido says he would be getting the McLaren car soon. Photos: @davido, @gossipmillnaija

Source: Instagram

Davido set to buy a McLaren car

A video spotted on social media showed the Assurance crooner with a beautiful young woman having a conversation about cars.

The woman seemed to be the one who helped the singer to find his brand new 2021 Rolls Royce which he bought and shared photos of it in May.

Three months after he got the car that got social media in a frenzy, the musician is set to get another car called McLaren. Davido spotted the car of the woman who helped him get his first car and liked it.

He was spotted admiring it and then declared that he was getting it.

"Another one on the way too mehn. Mc Laren on the way."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians definitely had something to say about Davido's video

wakawaka____starboy____005:

"If you love OBO gather here."

anthonia_ice:

"Wetin concern us? Tcheeeew."

breadwinnaire:

"Who kon be that girl?"

solomontynted:

"Abeg bring am make Dremo fit drive small."

king_blezay07:

"Then don Dey ship this rolls Royce since last 2 years abeg make we hear word."

_mentorpatrick:

"Small money but okay."

bridgetteb134:

"Wizkid better."

josewisdom:

"Make him rest abeg."

Obi Cubana tensions Nigerians again

The nightlife entrepreneur gifted his wife one of the most expensive cars currently in the market, a 2021 Mercedes GLE 53.

The car is reportedly worth a lot of millions and the video was shared on a story by an acquaintance of Obi and his wife who dined with them in their luxurious mansion.

For every time Obi Cubana pulls a rich man stunt, it always generates reactions in the online community.

Source: Legit.ng