Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology, Banking and the Economy.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) marketers have announced plans to expand Nigeria’s annual LPG supply to six million metric tonnes in the coming years, as part of a broader push to promote cleaner energy adoption nationwide.

This was revealed by the outgoing President of the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM), Oladapo Olatunbosun, during the association’s 38th Annual General Meeting held in Abuja.

Cooking gas marketers predict price drop, target 6 million metric tonnes to meet rising demand

Marketers aim for cooking gas supply increase

In his address, Olatunbosun reviewed the steady growth of the LPG market and outlined strategies to further develop the industry.

According to him, Nigeria’s LPG consumption has witnessed significant growth, from about 900,000 metric tonnes four years ago to over two million metric tonnes in 2024.

He attributed this progress to growing investment in the sector, stronger collaboration with government agencies, and increased public acceptance of gas as a cleaner household fuel.

He said:

“About four years ago, national consumption of LPG was between 900,000 metric tonnes and one million metric tonnes.

Today, by the grace of God, it has risen to two million metric tonnes, and from the look of things, by the first quarter of next year, LPG consumption will hit three million metric tonnes per annum.”

He added that the association’s long-term target of achieving six million metric tonnes per year is attainable with consistent government support and continued private sector engagement.

While commending the sector’s growth, Olatunbosun also acknowledged ongoing challenges, particularly the rising cost of cooking gas and irregular supply patterns.

However, he expressed confidence that these issues would ease soon, pointing to efforts aimed at boosting domestic production.

He cited the forthcoming entry of Seplat Energy’s gas output into the market, coupled with increased supply from the Dangote Refinery and other gas infrastructure projects, as key developments expected to stabilize prices and improve availability.

Olatunbosun emphasized that Nigeria’s expanding population and industrial development would continue to fuel gas demand.

He called for greater investment in local processing facilities and infrastructure to strengthen domestic capacity and reduce dependence on imports.

Dangote Reduces Cooking Gas Prices Nationwide

Meanwhile, Legit,ng also reported that the cost of cooking gas has seen a significant drop, largely due to supply improvements from Dangote Refinery.

Reports indicate that the 650,000-barrel-per-day facility has slashed cooking gas prices by nearly 80% across the country.

This development comes after earlier price hikes, which were initially triggered by loading delays at the refinery caused by the PENGASSAN workers' strike.

