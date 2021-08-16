BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemates gathered once again in the Arena to play the Head of House game

The housemates played their usual board game that involves rolling a die and advancing on the board

Former Deputy Head of House, Maria, emerged victorious and was named the new HOH as the previous HOH, Pere, put the symbol of authority on her neck

Just recently on the Big Brother Nigeria show, one of the housemates, Maria, emerged as the fourth Head of House.

The young lady who has managed to have been immune to being nominated in the previous weeks was once again lucky after she won the Head of House task.

The housemates gathered in the arena to play their usual board games and Maria hit a score nobody could beat after continuously throwing high numbers on the die.

All the other housemates who competed were not so lucky. Some of them landed on parts of the board where they either had to drink a bottle of water, or burst balloons by sitting on them before advancing in the game. This set them back from completing the task.

Biggie eventually announced Maria as the new Head of House and the former HOH, Pere, had to place the ‘emblem of authority’ on her neck in line with her new role.

Maria also happened to have been Pere’s Deputy HOH in the previous week and was obviously impressed by her promotion going by her wide grin.

See the video below:

Fans celebrate with Maria

Maria is one housemate with numerous fans outside the show and they were quick to show her love over her big win. Read what some of them had to say below:

Dhorkass:

“Congratulations sweetheart ❤️❤️❤️.”

Vicky_golddy:

“God of Maria, haters will hate, potatoes will potate but fly girl blood shall never dry ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Africandivamarleana:

“My fly girl is hoh..see grace.”

Cutie_zeeb:

“Congratulations fly girl! E shock them!”

Congratulations to her.

