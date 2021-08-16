General Ibrahim Babangida, a former military leader, has urged Nigerians to embrace peace and unity in the country

Babangida, who is popularly called IBB, urged the people of the country to give full supports to their leaders

According to him, those agitating for secession do not understand the importance of unity among different ethnic groups

Minna, Niger - A former head of state, General Ibrahim Babangida, has said that Nigeria’s unity should be strengthened rather than negotiated.

Channels TV reports that call for secession, especially from the southern part of the country, has taken the centre stage of discourse in recent times.

Former military president IBB has called for unity among Nigerians.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that despite the agitations, Babangida, who told Channels Television’s Newsnight, called on Nigerians to support the country’s leaders.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“I don’t think it is right for Nigerians to start talking about the unity of this country. I believe it is a settled issue.

“We all agreed that we are going to be a united country. So, nobody should be talking about an enclave that he calls his own. What we should be doing is how we strengthen our unity.”

Speaking on the annulment of the June 12, 1993 election, the ex-military president defended his decision, saying it was taken in the best interest of the nation.

He said:

“It is a decision we took. I had to take that decision, I did that to the best of my knowledge, in the interest of the country.

“I did the right thing. I can sit back and say some of the things I said manifested after I had left. We had the coup and that coup lasted for five years.”

Arewa group reacts as IBB rules out Atiku, Tinubu from 2023 presidential race

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) described as timely and commendable the call by Babangida to have a younger person as Nigeria's president in 2023.

It was reported that the group said this in a statement signed by its national president, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, and sent to Legit.ng on Friday, August 6.

IBB said he strongly believes that Nigeria’s next president should be in his 60s, ruling out the APC's national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar from the 2023 presidential race.

Source: Legit.ng