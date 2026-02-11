A lady living in Australia with her husband has recounted their house-hunting experience in the foreign land after securing a nice two-bedroom apartment

The Nigerian recounted their house-hunting ordeal in Lagos before they relocated to Australia, noting that the same challenge presented itself in Australia

While she was okay with a smaller space, her husband insisted on a bigger apartment and his 'stubbornness' eventually paid off

A Nigerian lady, known on TikTok as @the.awelsm, has shared the backstory of how she and her husband secured a two-bedroom apartment in Australia, where they are now based.

The couple was formerly living in a two-bedroom apartment in Lagos, Nigeria. In a video shared on TikTok, the lady compared their house-hunting experience in Lagos to Australia.

A Nigerian lady recounts her house-hunting experience in Australia after moving into a two-bedroom house. Photo Credit: @the.awelsm

Source: TikTok

Lady's house-hunting experience in Australia

While they eventually settled for a two-bedroom apartment in an estate, with a kitchen and big rooms, in Nigeria, she noted that getting the perfect house in Australia was a herculean task.

When they began house-hunting in Australia, the lady admitted that nothing seemed right, prompting her to suggest a smaller space, as she had done during their Lagos house-hunting.

According to the lady, who is a fashion designer and a lawyer, her husband changed his mind at the last minute, assuring her that they would definitely secure the perfect house.

She said her husband is the prayerful type, who prays about anything and everything. They later got a two-bedroom apartment in Australia, which came with a sun room, a garage, a garden, two bathrooms and a dining.

She, however, noted that the rent was higher. Her statement in the video partly read:

"...Fast forward to Australia, same story. We were searching, but nothing seemed right. I suggested a smaller space as usual, but he said, patience, and we almost settled for a smaller place, but at the last minute, it was taken. My husband prays about anything and everything.

"And that's how my husband was like, don't worry, he's gonna get a perfect house for us. And that's how we found this two-bedroom with its bathrooms, two big palaces, a sun room, a garage, and a garden.

"And I'm like, what else are we looking for? Although the rent was a bit higher, but it was definitely worth it. It also has a dining. And honestly, anytime I sleep and wake up in this house, I'm like, is this actually a dream or is this my reality? And that's why I'm always giving thanks to God, because God really comes through for us.

"And I'm actually grateful for my husband, because if he's left to me, I do not have patience for back and forth. So the lesson is just have patience and trust God."

Australian home: Netizens react to lady's video

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's experience below:

richiesuyaandgrills said:

"Welcome to Melbourne! @The Awels."

Giftbereal# said:

"Pls ma, how many hours did ur flight take from Nigeria to Australia without the layover hours, cos I hear some people say 32 hours."

mz_elizabeth ✨️ said:

"Beautiful!!! The pot rack alone is giving."

Emediong Endee said:

"Awwwwww🤗🤗🤗🤗, love your kitchen aesthetics 🥳🥳🥳, loving these vlogs."

Cossie_diary said:

"Congratulations dear, I’m happy for you. Please do a home tour, okay."

IkedinmasMoment said:

"How did you move to Australia with your family? That's my dream country too."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who secured a visa to Australia had spent over 24 hours on the plane.

Nigerian lady returns home from Australia

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had returned to Nigeria after eight years in Australia after failing to get a permanent visa.

The emotional lady shared a short clip where she held her luggage and made faces for the camera. She had a lengthy write-up that accompanied her video. In the write-up, she poured out her heart about how she felt about her inability to get a permanent Australian visa.

Speaking about leaving Australia because she could not get a permanent visa, the lady said it felt like a breakup she never wanted. According to her, she romanticised herself with everything Australia had to offer and loved the country, yet was not given the legal means to stay back.

Source: Legit.ng