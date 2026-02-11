A Nigerian mother of three kids abroad shares the reasons her children do not have their bath before going to school

She explained why she stopped allowing them to have their bath, and what was happening when she used to bath them twice daily

As her video trended, many took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the reasons behind the woman's decision

A Nigerian woman living abroad has stated that her children do not have their bath before going to school.

She opened up about how she was used to bathing her children two to three times daily and why it stopped.

A Nigerian woman shares why her kids bath once daily. Photo: @joy.omoikho

Identified in TikTok as @joy.omoikho, the Nigerian woman stated that it was only during winter that she didn’t allow her kids to have their bath in the morning.

According to her, she allow her kids have their bath in the evening and when they wake up in the morning, they only brush their teeth and apply body cream before going to school.

She stated that the reason she stopped allowing them bath in the morning during winter was because of cold and cattarh.

She captioned the video:

“Morning school runs with I and my kids.”

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reaction as woman speaks on bathing children

@mumtemmies said:

"This is why my kids complain some classmates stink in class. we all go through winter and my kids shower 2x and deeply moisturize... godforbid."

@Duchess Nengi said:

"If u choose not to bath then in the morning its ur choice but their face and intimmate areas should be washed pls esp the girls."

@C-HYNORC said:

"Why is some of u saying is not good, didn’t u all hear her explain which to a very normal person is true, even in this Nigeria wen hamattan comes out most of us don’t even bath often. Make una relax ooo HABA."

@ireneanoh said:

"Even if the weather is -40 i can never send my kids to school without bathing them, but do what works for you Nne."

@VERA said:

"Na Nigeria dey take baffing serious o, them no dey baff go school for this side."

@delicias4 said:

"I bathe the children in winter once a day and it’s at night, with that cold you can’t play."

A Nigerian woman abroad opens up about how she bath her kids. Photo: @joy.omoikho

