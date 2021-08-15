Davido’s elder sister, Sharon Ademefun, has taken to social media in celebration of her traditional wedding ceremony

Sharon flooded her Instagram page with some beautiful pictures which were taken years ago when she got married

Interestingly, some of the pictures captured Davido, his cousins among others when they were still much younger

Singer Davido’s sister, Sharon Ademefun and her husband are celebrating eight years of being married to each other.

The entrepreneur took to her official Instagram page to mark their traditional wedding anniversary with some beautiful throwback pictures.

Davido sighted as sister shares wedding throwback photos. Photo: @lifeofrona

The images captured some of the fun and interesting moments that played out at their wedding ceremony when they got married years ago.

As expected, Davido, his cousins and other 30 BG crew members were spotted among those who came to celebrate with the couple.

One of the images captured the moment Davido and his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, got busy on the dance floor as B-Red thrilled the audience with an energetic performance.

Another slide captured the Assurance crooner kneeling on the floor alongside his crewmembers.

Other pictures captured Davido’s sister and her husband doing their thing as family and friends celebrated with them.

See the post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Davido's sister

Friends and some industry colleagues were seen in the comment section congratulating the couple and praying for their union.

Read comments below:

latashalagos said:

"Rock on lady! Forever to go!"

tokemakinwa said:

"Happy Tradiversary boo."

askdamz said:

"Awwwwww my people !!!!!God bless you both."

stephaniecoker said:

"Happy tradiversary."

lowcarbng said:

"Wow. Congrats Sharon. God's blessings on you both to eternity..."

justusswimkids said:

"May God continue to shine on your union❤️Happy Tradiversary."

