Nigerian businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa, has taken to social media to share photos from her court wedding

Iheuwa who is Ubi Franklin's fourth baby mama, got married to Royal Hair CEO, Steve Thompson

The entrepreneur and business investor also took to his Instagram page to share a photo, announcing their union

These are beautiful times for Sandra Iheuwa and her beau, Steve Thompson, as they recently made their union official.

The couple legally got hitched. Photo credit: @sandraiheuwa

Love, signed and sealed

Iheuwa who is Ubi Franklin's fourth baby mama, and the Royal Hair CEO recently had their court wedding and each took to their Instagram page to share photos.

Sandra who shared a photo with her man, amongst other photos from their big day, captioned the photo:

"Together forever till the end My husband is thinking about the Billings at Monarch #SandSRoyal2021"

Her hubby also took to his Instagram page to share a group photo from their wedding at the Ikoyi registry in Lagos.

In the photo, the businessman is the only man and the only person not smiling. In his caption, he explained why.

Read the message below:

"Legally married this pretty babe today They were all shining teeth except me due to Billings coming from Monarch event center for Sunday We are in this forever and more, God’s blessings I pray "

See post below:

Traditional marriage

Only a week ago, Sandra Iheuwa traditionally married her lover. The beautiful ceremony held on Saturday, August 7, in Imo state.

Sandra took to her Instagram page to excitedly share some photos from the event as she declared herself a married woman.

According to her, the wedding ceremony was a success. Expressing gratitude to God, Sandra stated that her marital bliss just began.

Source: Legit