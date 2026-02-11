The Inter Party Advisory Council has reacted to alleged plans to boycott LG polls in Anambra

Press statement circulating on the social media said that IPAC in Anambra will not participate in the state election

But the IPAC chairman, Uche Ugwoji, clears the air, stating the position of IPAC on the scheduled polls

The Interparty Advisory Council (IPAC) says it has not issued any statement advising political parties to boycott the proposed August 28, 2026 local government elections as announced by the state's Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC).

A press statement circulating on the social media had it that the Interparty Advisory Council will boycott the proposed local government election.

IPAC denies issuing a statement urging political parties.

Source: Original

On the said statement, IPAC accused ANSIEC of unilaterally fixing the cost of nomination forms, thereby, usurping the functions of political parties.

Part of the statement reads:

"On the 4th of December, 2025, ANSIEC convened a stakeholders meeting where the state chairman of ANSIEC announced to the state chairmen of political parties present that ANSIEC, in bid to organise a ' free and fair' elections, had fixed the nomination forms fees for the chairmanship and councillorship positions at five million and one million naira respectively. The questions we ask are, when did it become the duty of ANSIEC to fix the cost of nomination forms unilaterally?

"If ANSIEC should fix cost of nomination forms, what then becomes the duty and functions of political parties? If this usurpation of the functions of political parties is allowed to stand, political parties have become willing tools to the rape of our democracy.

"Democracy is about the people, especially the grassroots. Fixing such a prohibitive nomination fees for forms is a form of rigging and playing into the hands of the party in power.

"IPAC, as a body, cannot stand aloof and watch democracy turned upside down. We are, therefore, making it clear and unambiguous that political parties under the umbrella of IPAC, shall not participate in such an election in which the result has been predetermined."

Anambra IPAC chairman says council has not taken any official position on the election. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, when Legit.ng contacted IPAC chairman in Anambra state, Uche Ugwoji, he said the press statement did not emanate from his office.

In an exclusive telephone interview with Legit.ng correspondent on Monday, February 9, the IPAC boss said he was not aware of such press statement circulating on the social media, as it was not written by him.

He said:

"I am not aware of such statement. It did not come from IPAC. Was the statement signed? Did you see my signature there? Of course, no!

"IPAC, as a body, has not come up with any official statement about the position of political parties concerning the proposed August 28 local government elections in the state.

"IPAC has not taken any stand concerning the election. If the need be, we shall convene a meeting of political parties and come up with a statement indicating our position. But for now, we've not taken a stand. What is circulating on the social media did not emanate from us, please."

Gunmen ambush police patrol team in Anambra

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that gunmen struck a joint police patrol team along the Abatete–Eziowelle Road in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State on Wednesday, November 26, sparking a shootout that sent residents running for safety.

The attackers were said to have ambushed officers from the Department of Operations in Awka and the Special Anti-Cultism Squad during routine surveillance.

Source: Legit.ng