Popular Nigerian rapper, Dremo, recently took his worries to God in a funny video currently trending on social media

In the short clip making the rounds, the music star was heard complaining to God about his sudden weight gain despite not eating

Dremo asked God to help him stop the rapid body change and fans on social media reacted to the funny video

Popular Nigerian music star, Dremo, recently shared an issue troubling him with God in a funny video making the rounds on social media.

The talented rapper was quite concerned about his sudden weight gain and he took it to God in prayer.

According to the DMW star, he has continued to gain weight despite eating only once a day and he did not understand it.

Nigerian musician Dremo begs God to make him lose weight. Photos: @dremodrizzy.

Source: Instagram

In the trending video, Dremo was heard thanking God for loving him and giving him peace of mind for the past two months. He then proceeded to asking God for a favour.

The rapper asked that God should let the peace of mind remain while removing the fact that he gets fat without eating.

See the video below:

Fans react to Dremo’s interesting prayer

Soon after the video made the rounds on social media, fans reacted to it in funny ways. Read what some of them had to say below:

Colnight:

“Watch what you eat and hit the gym, we have a lot of problems that we want God to solve ....... no let me swear for you .”

Riko_n_cakes:

“fat wahala, Slim big problem.”

Olayinka_diamond:

“All this ones no get problem ,,,, sapa kno kno their house .”

Dolapoklasick007:

“That feeling when you are chopping life .”

Nice one.

