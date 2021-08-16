Popular Nigerian singer, Mayorkun, has sparked reactions online with a recent statement he made in a video

The entertainer disclosed that lack of money or enough resources makes a lot of people think that they are sad or depressed

Mayorkun's post got people dropping different opinions on Instagram, with a larger percentage agreeing with him

Popular Nigerian singer, Mayorkun is of the opinion that a lot of people who think they are sad or depressed are just broke.

In a video sighted by Legit.ng, the young man noted that sometimes, people are not sad or depressed but they just don't have money.

Mayorkun says sad people are just broke Photo credit: @iammayorkun

Source: Instagram

He also added that people might have money but it won't be enough for whatever they want to do and that realization gets them thinking about sadness and depression.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

As expected, Mayorkun's statement got people talking. While some people agreed with him, others had contrary opinions.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

Lawal_copy:

"Na only when I broke I dey sad and depressed."

Mylifeassugar_:

"Depression and feminism most misused words by Nigerians! I pray for whoever is reading this never that may you never experience depression."

Reallucyadah:

"It’s sad when most people think depression is all about not having money."

Lady_hopeeee:

"Money can’t buy happiness, depression has absolutely nothing to do with money."

Sheikhayates:

"So those rich people who commit suicide nko? mental health is nothing to joke about."

Blaack__diamondd:

"It’s not even a lie. I can relate."

T_omotoyosi:

"If you wantu talk to me talk to me directly, stop passing through the corners. Lool."

