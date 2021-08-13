Popular award winning dancer, Kaffy has taken to sociaal media with a very educative piece on parenting

The mum of two in her post disclosed that parenting is no joke and parent should spend enough time with their kids

The dancer also said that children are a newer version of lineages that must be studied and understood

Nigerian dancer, Kaffy has advised parents to understand that parenting is no joke and children are not only gifts but assignments.

Sharing a photo with her kids, the mum of two advised her followers to be intentional and in sustaining and grooming their children.

Kaffy and her beautiful kids Photo credit: @kaffydance

Source: Instagram

Talking about lineages, the professional dancer said that kids are a newer versions that should be studied and understood in order to get the best out of them.

Kaffy also said words of prayers for parents struggling to raise their children right.

She wrote:

"Parenting is not a joke. The earlier it is realized that children are not just gifts they are our ASSIGNMENT the better. Be intentional! Spend time! It is a currency that sustains and grooms them. Our children are a newer Version of our lineage we must study and learn to understand them in other to nurture the best out of them."

Check out the post below:

Reactions

___iamroyalty___:

"Sincerely speaking, it's tasking. You sacrifice your sleep,time, rest. To make sure they're up and doing."

Itsimplymarian:

"Loud it sis! You couldn't have said it any better. I have always been intentional about parenting and the grace of God has helped me thus far."

Idaraofficial2020:

"Hence the reason I say not everyone should have kids. It's not about the fun of being called a mom or dad. Some Nigerians even see kids as some sort of investment, cause they are looking for something to fall back on when they grow old."

Omonigaofficial:

"God will give parents the strength and patience to groom children."

