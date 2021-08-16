DJ Cuppy is not enjoying the best of health at the moment and she recently shared her plight with fans on social media

The entertainer said she has been experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms but has tested negative for the virus

Fans have expressed concern for the billionaire daughter with many praying for her to get well soon

Entertainer DJ Cuppy has taken to social media with a video in which she shared her medical plight with members of the online community.

The Gelato crooner who appeared unlike herself revealed that she has been exhibiting COVID-19 like symptoms even after testing negative for the virus.

COVID-19: DJCuppy shares her predicament. Photo: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

DJ Cuppy also disclosed that she has taken the test about three times with the results coming out as negative at all times.

In a different photo post on her Inststory, the entertainer showed fans her conversation with a doctor confirming that her fourth test for the virus came out negative.

See her post below:

Fans show concern

The posts from the entertainer stirred different reactions from her fans and other supporters on social media.

Read some of their goodwill messages to Cuppy below:

adukelongoss said:

lhu_isa appened to my brother, gosh it’s frustrating when u have treated all sickness u can think of and then u still don’t feel okay... sorry dear."

lhu_isa said:

"Maybe it’s something different from covid."

domingo_loso said:

veeyoni_detox n dear . Stay cool like Gellato!"

veeyoni_detox said:

sauceprince1 on dear. I don’t know why this is funny to some of you, she’s not the cause of you all misfortune."

sauceprince1 said:

"She’s expressing herself without hurting anyone but y’all still gonna come for her. Let the pretty rich DJ be o."

