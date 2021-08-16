BBNaija Erica Nlewedim shared her opinion on a matter on social media and she got the support of Nigerian ladies

A young lady asked her followers if she should pay on a date she was invited to after the man asked for how much she could spend

The reality TV star revealed that she would chase such a man away, adding that she is not hungry

The discussion around going on dates with the opposite gender is one of the conversations that dominate social media.

Recently, a young lady took to her page to tell her followers about a date she has. According to her, the guy she's going out with asked her what her budget was.

The lady explained that the guy wanted to know so that he could pick a restaurant within her budget. Expressing confusion, the young woman asked if she's paying for her meal.

BBNaija Erica says she's not paying on a date. Photos: @ericanlewedim

BBNaija Erica talks about paying on dates

As expected, Nigerians expressed their thoughts about the lady's questions. BBNaija Erica Nlewedim is one of the people who shared her opinion.

Taking to her Instagram story, the reality TV star laughed at the lady's question. According to her, she will use insecticide to chase the guy away.

She stated that a guy asking her on a date would know she is not hungry, however, she will not pay on a date.

Read what she said below:

Nigerians react

simdiiva:

"Whoever initiated the date should pay."

ada_mamush:

"Why will a guy take you out if he's not going to pay.. Its not as if the lady don't have the money its the fact that u took her out and she has to pay, make it make sense."

the_realfatfact:

"But why do guys invite girls out and expect the girl to pay or share in paying the bills. E nor make sense for me sha. Even if I’m a guy and a girl wants to pay bills. I’ll tell her to keep her money."

jiggy_teeens:

"men are taking screenshots so when y’all start talking about equal rights they’ll bring it."

__adeyola:

"She said what she said and that’s on Mary had a little lamb but let’s normalize girls paying on dates too."

tzshop__:

"True. If you invite me for a date, please pay. If I also invite you, I will pay."

amarachiozioma92:

"I don’t pay on dates too but that doesn’t mean I don’t go prepared financially."

shakar_el:

"When you finally live abroad, your mentality will change."

