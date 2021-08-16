Nollywood star, Mercy Aigbe had some ugly moments on a film set, where she sustained some injuries

The thespian said she got injured after performing some stunts on the new film that is currently underway

While lamenting the occupational hazards that come with being an actor, Aigbe’s fans wished her quick recovery and at the same time, prayed for her

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe is presently nursing some injuries she sustained during the production process of J.B.O, a new film that would soon be released.

In a video posted on her Instagram page, Aigbe showed the bruises of the injuries, saying she got them after performing some stunts for the film.

Actress Mercy Aigbe shows injuries she sustained on film set. Photo Credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

“These are the injuries I sustained on the set of J.B.O. I was just falling.. I had to do some stunts,” she said, adding that “some of the injuries are already healing.”

Lamenting the occupational hazard that comes with filming, Aigbe noted that she could not walk properly, as she sprained her ankle badly.

“Occupational Hazard! I got a lot of injuries on the set of J.B.O , I sprained my ankle so bad in one of the scenes and I still can’t walk properly But in all! It’s worth it! I don’t even think y’all are ready for J.B.O,” her caption of the video read.

Fans rain prayers on her

Soon after she posted the video, Aigbe’s fans thronged her page to wish her quick recovery and at the same time, prayed for her.

Read some of their comments below:

Osayuwamensaleh:

“God will bless the works of your hands and it will be a great success.”

Mary.igwe:

“God bless the works of your hands, sorry.”

Queendarerah:

“Sowwwwieeeeee.”

Toyin_abraham:

“@realmercyaigbe sorry sisise aje.”

Funmiawelewa:

“Wow sorry ma well done Alubarika pupo .”

Kiitanbukola:

“Awww sorry ma , you won’t work in vain Ayo loma jasi.”

Semilorepweety:

“Plenty Alubarika on J B O.”

Busoladakolo:

“you shall reap the fruit of your labour, welldone.”

Ademolaojele_:

“Well done big sister.”

Habeebalagbe:

“Wow life of an actor.”

Estherstouchmakeover:

“Sorry sweetheart.”

Mercy Aigbe plays dress up in new photos

Aigbe recently had her fans talking, as she shared some pictures of her in male attire.

Sharing the snaps of herself dressed like a man, the mother of two candidly noted that if she was a man, she would have been a serial heartbreaker.

The pictures in which Aigbe impersonated a man, were taken from the film set of J.B.O.

