Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, recently left social media users in awe after dressing up like a man in new photos

The much loved movie star revealed that if she was a man, she would have broken many hearts of ladies

As expected, the photos raised a lot of interesting reactions from fans as they expressed themselves on her Instagram page

Popular Nigerian movie star, Mercy Aigbe, recently had fans wondering about the identity of a person in a photo after she shared snaps of herself dressed as a man.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, the movie star could have had anybody fooled about her identity after posting the convincing photos.

Not stopping there, the mother of two explained that if truly she was a man, she would have broken a number of hearts.

“If I was a Man, I go break plenty hearts ❤️❤️”.

In another post, the movie star revealed that the photos of her dressed as a man were taken on a movie set.

Nigerians react

After the convincing photos made the rounds on social media, Mercy Aigbe’s fans shared their thoughts on it. Read what some of them had to say below:

Nkechiblessingsunday:

"People go chop breakfast tire,You too sweet."

Nayturefoods:

"Nay, with the tribal mark."

Kemiolunloyo:

"Let’s get serious in Nollywood. People get Oscar and Emmy awards for this. Make up and costume design. We will get there. @realmercyaigbe KUDOS to the crew."

Ashmusy:

"You still fine even like this ‍♀️ wetin we go really do you now to make you ugly ? ah ."

Iam_princeosas:

"Mami this make-up artist finish work."

Source: Legit.ng