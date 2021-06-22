The popular Lagos-Ibadan expressway has again recorded another accident involving a fuel tanker

According to the FRSC, the tanker exploded in the early hours of Tuesday, June 22, in front of Romona trailer park at Ogere

Ahmed Umar, the Ogun state sector commander of the FRSC, said many vehicles have been burnt

Ogere, Ogun state - A number of vehicles have been destroyed in a tanker explosion at Ogere on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Tuesday, June 22.

Ahmed Umar, the Ogun state sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Premium Times reported.

A firefighter extinguishes the fire after a tanker exploded on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Magboro, Ogun state, in December 2020. Photo: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

According to Umar, the tragic incident occurred at about 6.20am, adding that the explosion occurred in front of Romona trailer park at Ogere.

He said the Ogun State Fire Service has arrived the scene while the FRSC operatives are on ground managing the traffic situation.

An online TV, goldmynetv, shared a video of the tragic incident on Instagram with the caption:

"Tanker explosion around Ogere Remo via Toll Gate, Lagos Ibadan expressway."

Commuters have been strongly advised to keep off the route and ply alternative routes, the online TV added.

Legit.ng gathers that at least two people died while 29 vehicles were razed following a tanker explosion at the Kara Bridge of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in November 2020.

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident: 14 passengers burnt to death

Meanwhile, not fewer than 14 passengers were burnt to death in a serious road accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Thursday night, May 6.

A silver Toyota RAV 4 with registration number, LND 13 GS; a silver Toyota Camry marked, GGE 369 GJ and a Mazda bus with an unidentified number, were involved in the accident.

Legit.ng gathered that a commercial bus allegedly overtook a vehicle and in the process hit another stationed faulty vehicle, Toyota Rav 4, parked in the middle of the road.

