Travis Barker joined lover Kourtney and her mother on vacation in Mexico that saw him take his first flight in 13 years

The last time he was on a plane, he saw the lives of two pilots and two close friends taken away

The rock star is said to have been one hour late from the trip, with some wondering if he was considering changing his mind

Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend, Travis Barker, has finally flown in a plane for the first time since an ill-fated flight that nearly took his life.

About 13 years ago, Travis was involved in a deadly plane crash that killed four people and left him with third-degree burns, covering about 65% of his body.

According to TMZ, the musician and girlfriend Kourtney were spotted boarding a plane in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 14.

At first, Travis had vowed never to fly on a plane again, and this decision must have been tough on him after seeing his friends Charles "Che" Still and Chris Baker die in the 2008 crash.

It is reported that Travis, Kourtney, Kris Jenner and Cory Gamble were headed to Cabo, and the artiste was an hour late and might have been hesitant on making the huge change in his life.

The musician and his reality TV girlfriend were spotted alighting the plane, and he seemed very okay regarding how long it has been since he took a flight.

They reportedly used Kylie Jenner's private jet for the trip as they headed for a vacation in neighbouring Mexico.

He had recently softened his position about flying again, and Kourtney appears to have been a huge part of that decision.

Bad feeling about flight

According to reports, back in 2008, Travis was sceptical about taking the flight and called his dad to tell him he had a bad feeling about it.

The said crash also took the lives of the two pilots, and it was worse for Travis, who, just a year later, lost another friend from the flight, DJ AM.

