The United States announced a partial suspension of visa issuance to nationals of 19 countries, including Nigeria, beginning January 1, 2026

The move, made under Presidential Proclamation 10998, affected visitor, student, exchange, and immigrant visas

However, officials confirmed that specific exemptions remained in place for certain categories of Nigerians

The United States government confirmed that, effective January 1, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. EST, it would partially suspend visa issuance to nationals of 19 countries, including Nigeria. The suspension covered nonimmigrant B-1/B-2 visitor visas, F, M, J student and exchange visitor visas, and all immigrant visas.

However, officials stated that there were limited exemptions under Presidential Proclamation 10998 on “Restricting and Limiting the Entry of Foreign Nationals to Protect the Security of the United States.”

Here is a listicle highlighting Nigerians who remained exempted under the new rules:

1. Nigerians with immigrant visas for persecuted minorities

The Department of State explained that immigrant visas would still be issued to ethnic and religious minorities facing persecution in Iran.

While the suspension applied broadly, this exemption meant that Nigerians who fell under this category through family or humanitarian links were not affected.

2. Nigerians holding dual nationality

Officials clarified that dual nationals applying with a passport from a country not subject to the suspension were exempt. This meant Nigerians who also held citizenship in countries outside the 19 listed could continue their visa applications without restriction.

3. Nigerians eligible for special immigrant visas (SIVs)

The proclamation confirmed that Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) for U.S. government employees under 8 U.S.C. 1101(a)(27)(D) remained valid. Nigerians who had served the U.S. government in qualifying roles were still able to apply for these visas.

4. Nigerian participants in major sporting events

The Department of State noted that participants in certain major sporting events were exempt. Nigerian athletes and officials travelling to the United States for recognised competitions were not subject to the suspension.

5. Nigerians who are lawful permanent residents (LPRs)

Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRs) of the United States were not affected by the suspension. Nigerians who already held green cards retained their right to travel and re-enter the country.

The announcement showed that while Nigeria was among the 19 countries affected, the exemptions provided a pathway for specific groups of Nigerians to continue their visa processes.

The Department of State emphasised that the suspension was aimed at protecting U.S. security interests, but it recognised humanitarian, professional, and sporting considerations.

How Nigerians will be affected by travel restrictions

Legit.ng earlier reported that when President Donald J. Trump announced the expanded travel Proclamation on December 16, Nigeria was among the countries placed under partial restrictions.

While the measure did not amount to a full entry ban, it introduced significant hurdles for Nigerians seeking to travel, study, or work in the United States.

