Big Brother treated the housemates to another weekly edition of the Saturday night party and it was indeed a fun night for them

The beached-themed party was made even more interesting as DJ Exclusive was around to thrill the housemates with good music

Legit.n compiled some interesting photos and videos showing how housemates got to unwind at the party arena

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates witnessed the third edition of the much-talked-about Saturday night party and it was nothing short of exciting.

As usual, activities for the night started building up after housemates were handed their outfits for the party and they found out it was beach-themed.

Photos, videos from BBNaija Saturday night party. Photo: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

The male housemates looked handsome in colourful beach shirts, shorts while most of the ladies were given outfits that made them appear like Caribbean queens.

Popular alcohol brand, Ciroc, was the official sponsor of the party and they made sure the housemates had enough drinks to get them in the mood.

DJ Exclusive was on the music wheels to thrill the housemates with hit songs after another.

Check out photos, videos from the night below:

Social media users react

Just like the housemates had fun in the house, viewers of the show also had a nice time watching them. Read some comments about the party below:

thebrownqueeen_ said:

"It was Cross and Saskay for me... Saskay should please give him good vibes na...dude really likes Saskay."

dopest_geminii said:

"Whitemoney the life of the party."

spudstitches said:

"White money was definitely a vibe. Best dancer. His dance steps ehn."

__glorryy said:

"Biggie please bring a better DJ next time."

harmony_644 said:

"Emmarose really choked us today."

Nini, other housemates hatch a plan to dethrone Pere

Some days ago, Legit.ng reported that the Shine Ya Eyes housemates finally got the opportunity to talk about Pere's position as the Head of House.

Nini was heard describing Pere's reign as a military regime while stating that she could start a coup d'etat.

The discussion soon led to bants as the other housemates were spotted laughing and cheering Nini on.

