The BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes housemates have finally gotten the opportunity to talk about Pere's position as the Head of House

Nini was heard describing Pere's reign as a military regime while stating that she coup start a cop d'etat

The discussion soon led to bants as the other housemates were spotted laughing and cheering Nini on

When Pere addressed his fellow housemates after he became the Head of House, a lot of Nigerians said he was too harsh. Others were, however, pained that no one could challenge him for the way he addressed them.

The housemates recently had the opportunity to give Pere feedback about his reign and they described it as a military regime.

BBNaija: Nini says Pere is running a military regime.

Source: Instagram

Housemates discuss Pere's reign

In a video spotted online, the housemates were seated around the dining table as they chatted.

Nini went first as she asked a question.

"Have you ever heard of what is called military regime?"

Nini's question got the other housemates laughing. Meanwhile, Pere was also with them and he was spotted laughing.

The young lady did not stop, she went on to note that they will stage a coup d'etat to remove Pere from his position as the Head of House.

Pere later told them a story of one of his missions as an ex-US military soldier.

Watch the housemates talk below:

In the video below, Nini and other housemates threaten to dethrone Pere but he said they are not up to the task.

Nigerians react

Awolowo Blackdiamond Ebi:

"I love d cruise abeg."

Blessing Angel:

"Hahahaha military regime."

Engr Uchenna Obilor:

"His regime no follow atall...pere Sunday everything go end okay."

Emmanic Gh:

"I love Nini she spoke the truth."

Emmanic Gh:

"Pere think he’s on the war front. So far you’re the head of house doesn’t mean you’re my dad lol in Maria voice."

Kingston Lemon:

"I hope the viewers are seeing how the housemates are catching cruise with the whole stuff. All this is game everybody is playing to win not a do or die affair."

