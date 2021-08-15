About 190 Boko Haram terrorists have surrendered to troops of the Nigerian Army at Mafa in Borno state

According to reports, those who surrendered comprise top fighters, foot-soldiers, their wives and children

Meanwhile, the terrorists also appealed to Nigerians to forgive them, insisting that they surrendered voluntarily

More Boko Haram fighters have reportedly surrendered to troops of the Nigerian Army. According to military sources, 190 insurgents surrendered in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State on Saturday.

Our Correspondent gathered that residents were marvelled when they sighted the large number of the terrorists who arrived in Mafa town on Saturday.

According to the security source, those who surrendered comprise top fighters, foot-soldiers, their wives and children.

The surrendered terrorists also appealed to the Nigerians to forgive them and assured residents that they were voluntarily surrendered, saying peace is better than war.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian military has claimed that a total of 1081 terrorists and their families have so far surrendered to the armed forces in the last two weeks.

The development comes days after insurgents who surrendered begged Nigerians for forgiveness.

Their plea had generated mixed reactions as some persons said they do not deserve mercy based on their past.

Ndume Sends Message to Troops on how Repentant Terrorists Should be Treated

In the opinion of Senator Ali Ndume, the chairman of the Senate committee on the Nigerian Army, repentant Boko Haram insurgents should not be pampered.

Ndume's message to the NA on Thursday, August 12, is that the former insurgents should be carefully profiled and not just given what he termed blanket amnesty and pampering. The Borno federal lawmaker said instead of being in a hurry to resettle, reintegrate and rehabilitate the surrendered criminals, the military should hasten to end the reign of insurgency in Nigeria.

He called on the government to embark on bringing back displaced persons to their communities and then move on to investigate and interrogate the criminals.

Nigerian Army speaks on alleged plan to free top Boko Haram bomb experts

Meanwhile, the NA had reacted to false claims that it was planning on setting free two Boko Haram experts who were radicalised.

In a statement published on its Facebook page, the NA's spokesman, Major-General Onyema Nwachukwu, noted that persons who propagated such lies are deliberately misrepresenting its report and twisting it to achieve evil ends.

In a bid to set the facts right, Nwachukwu said that as a professional body, the force has decided that "all surrendered terrorists will be received, processed, and passed on to the relevant agencies of Government for further assessment in line with extant provisions."

