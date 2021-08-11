Reports that the Nigerian Army is intending to free at least two Boko Haram terrorists in its custody have been debunked

The rebuttal was given by the NA's spokesman, Major-General Onyema Nwachukwu, on Tuesday, August 10

Nwachukwu explained that the force, through Operation Safe Corridor, plans to rehabilitate the insurgents and send them to appropriate bodies afterward

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Nigerian Army has reacted to false claims that it is planning on setting free two Boko Haram experts who are presently being radicalised.

In a statement published on its Facebook page, the NA's spokesman, Major-General Onyema Nwachukwu, noted that persons who propagated such lies are deliberately misrepresenting its report and twisting it to achieve evil ends.

The NA said it cannot permit extrajudicial killings (Photo: HQ Nigerian Army)

Source: Facebook

In a bid to set the facts right, Nwachukwu said that as a professional body, the force has decided that "all surrendered terrorists will be received, processed, and passed on to the relevant agencies of Government for further assessment in line with extant provisions."

He explained that the ongoing Operation Safe Corridor, which is in charge of the rehabilitation process, is an outfit established by the federal government and not the NA and as such, it is wrong to conclude that the force will free repentant terrorists

The spokesman noted that the Nigerian Army will never tolerate, encourage, or be involved in any act of lawlessness like extrajudicial killings.

Nigerian Army releases photos as more suspected terrorists, wives, kids surrender to troops

Meanwhile, the leadership of the NA had announced a massive victory recorded by troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), conducting counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in the northeast.

Nwachukwu revealed that no fewer than eighteen male fighters of the terrorist groups surrendered on Wednesday, August 4.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Nwachukwu in a statement released on the force's official Facebook page on Thursday, August 5, said the soldiers also took custody of the insurgents' families, comprising of 18 adult females and 19 children from Chingori and other surrounding villages around Sambisa forest.

Onyema noted that the terrorists laid down their arms, giving up the fight as their enclaves are being bombarded by the troops.

Source: Legit