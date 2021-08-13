The Nigerian government has been asked to immediately send repentant Boko Haram to farms to cultivate the land

This is the position of Brigadier Gen. John Sura (retd.) who reacted to the latest development on repentant terrorists

He said they should rather be treated as persons serving prison terms and subjected to a condition below those in the IDP camp

A former chairman of Training and Operations at the Military Headquarters in Abuja, Brigadier Gen. John Sura (retd.), on Friday, advised the Federal Government to deploy the over 1,000 repentant Boko Haram terrorists to the farm.

According to him, they should be used to cultivate agricultural products that they deprived the Internally Displaced Persons and other Nigerians to produce.

He disclosed this in a statement titled ‘Treat Boko Haram repentant terrorists as prisoners of war.’

Sura, who described the repentant terrorists as prisoners of war, argued that there should be a modification to the Geneva Convention which granted them some privileges such as protection against any act of violence as well as against intimidation, insults and public curiosity among others.

He stressed that they should rather be treated as persons serving prison terms and subjected to a condition below those in the IDP camps.

He said, “In the case of repentant Boko Haram, they should be treated as persons in prison with hard labour to serve as deterrent.

“Imprisonment with hard labour which defines minimum condition for detentions such as accommodation, feeding, medical, food and clothing etc., should not be in consonant with the Geneva convention.

Meanwhile, in the opinion of Senator Ali Ndume, the chairman of the Senate committee on the Nigerian Army, repentant Boko Haram insurgents should not be pampered.

Ndume's message to the NA on Thursday, August 12, is that the former insurgents should be carefully profiled and not just given what he termed blanket amnesty and pampering. The Borno federal lawmaker said instead of being in a hurry to resettle, reintegrate and rehabilitate the surrendered criminals, the military should hasten to end the reign of insurgency in Nigeria.

He called on the government to embark on bringing back displaced persons to their communities and then move on to investigate and interrogate the criminals.

Meanwhile, the NA had reacted to false claims that it was planning on setting free two Boko Haram experts who were radicalised.

In a statement published on its Facebook page, the NA's spokesman, Major-General Onyema Nwachukwu, noted that persons who propagated such lies are deliberately misrepresenting its report and twisting it to achieve evil ends.

In a bid to set the facts right, Nwachukwu said that as a professional body, the force has decided that "all surrendered terrorists will be received, processed, and passed on to the relevant agencies of Government for further assessment in line with extant provisions."

