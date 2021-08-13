BBNaija housemates Saskay recently had a conversation with Peace about Yousef and his attitude towards her

Saskay said she liked Yousef when she came into the house but there was no connection when she tried talking to him

Nigerians were not impressed with Saskay's comment about Yousef as some stated that she complained that no man was giving her attention

Saskay has said that being celibate in the house is hard especially with Yousef. According to her, the body contact with Yousef is getting too much.

Saskay says Yousef has been hitting on her. Photos: @officialking_yousef, @officialsaskay

Source: Instagram

Saskay and Peace discuss Yousef

Saskay stated that Yousef was trying to emotionally blackmail her. She noted that the male housemate said she didn't let her know when she was moving out of his bed.

According to her, Yousef said she is making him jealous. Saskay, however, noted that she told him that they did not have a relationship and it isn't her fault that he is jealous.

Noting that she liked him when they first got into the house, Saskay said she later realised that they did not vibe the same way whenever they talk. According to her, she doesn't want to force things between them or lead him on.

Watch Saskay and Peace speak below. Swipe left to see more:

Reactions

maffiezvf:

"I regret voting for this Saskay walahi. Na my yousef she dey carry do yeye."

ify_may1:

"You better start being very close to yousef, it’s like you don’t know the power of the Arewas!"

bagsandshoes.ng:

"Everyone is just hitting on her for her mind!"

alpha_chidi:

"Girls have problem ohh.. she complained no guy is giving her attention and now someone is giving u attention but u don’t want… instead of saying you want attention from a particular guy and we will understand."

divz_allure:

"Somebody that said she felt people weren’t close to her in the house .. now you got one.. just enjoy the friendship abeg."

Saturday night party

Legit.ng earlier reported that Saskay was one of the highlights of the night.

The black and beautiful lady showed that she is a good stepper. Saskay was spotted dancing to Olamide's Loading with Cross.

Saskay and Yousef also rocked themselves to Wande Coal's You Bad.

Liquorose and Saga seemed to have been a bit tipsy as they danced roughly to the popular Focus beat. Saga even fell down on the dancefloor and the other housemates had to help him up.

