BBNaija housemates Arin, Emmanuel, Tega, Saskay, Princess and Nini are up were nominated for eviction this week

Arin has been evicted and ordered to leave the house with immediate effect as her colleagues took turns to hug her

Saskay who was called first was been saved by her ever supportive fans

The second eviction show of the Big Brother Naija show was held on Sunday, August 15 and the six housemates up for eviction were Saskay, Tega, Princess, Nini, Emmanuel, and Arin.

There was a short moment of suspense when Ebuka called on Saskay who was eventually saved.

Arin goes home

Shortly after, Arin joined Niyi, Yerins and Beatrice as the second female housemate and 4th in total to be evicted from the Shine Ya Eye house.

When the show host, Ebuka asked who she thought put her up for eviction, Arin mentioned Maria, Liquorose, and most definitely, the current Head of House,Pere.

Speaking on what lies ahead for her, the ex-housemate is excited for the future and hopes to do more of her fashion and collaborations outside the house.

Reactions

Datcutechristabel:

"Baby girl this is your starting point don’t feel bad"

Ewoma.xx:

"I didn’t like this girl but she still brought some spice and content. Good luck gurll."

Misskiye:

"I cant wait for her to see the people that nominated her."

Betty_porsh:

"Good luck Arinola."

Thatgirlc0c0:

"I am gonna miss her tho.. good luck Arinola."

Princess_adesewa:

"As expected."

Cherylcoll:

"Nigerians can never disappoint me. Arin byeeeee."

Vinkelsofficial:

"Lord of the rings is out of the ring."

Priscy_cole:

"Not Arin, she’s content tooo."

Arin talks about slumbook

In a conversation with Yerins, Arin revealed that she had been a big fan of the show and it was amazing how she ended up on it.

According to the housemate, she was 13 when the first season of the BBNaija show premiered and it had the show's host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as a contestant on it.

True to her words, a video of the slumbook has surfaced on social media confirming her claims.

The video was also shared on her official Instagram page by her handler.

