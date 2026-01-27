Timi Frank had urged African leaders to adopt peace models rooted in realism, fairness and people-focused engagement rather than idealistic delays

He had said the Abraham Accords demonstrated how dialogue, trade and cooperation could reduce long-standing hostility between former adversaries

Frank had warned that peace efforts ignoring justice and inclusion would remain fragile and unsustainable across the continent

African nations have been urged to adopt peace frameworks that are practical, fair and rooted in the everyday realities of their people, as global attention turns to alternative conflict resolution approaches such as the Abraham Accords.

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Timi Frank, made the call while reacting to the adoption of the Abraham Accords by United States President Donald Trump and his administration.

Frank said the agreement reflects a shift toward engagement driven by cooperation rather than prolonged stalemates.

Lessons from pragmatic peace efforts - Frank

In a statement released on Tuesday, Frank described the Abraham Accords as a model that prioritised dialogue, trade, security cooperation and sustained engagement among former adversaries.

He noted that Africa understands the value of such approaches, given its long history of internal and cross-border conflicts.

According to him, Africa’s experience shows that waiting for ideal conditions before pursuing peace often leads to endless delays. He said many African peace processes began when opposing sides chose engagement even when trust was weak and grievances remained unresolved.

“One of the strongest ideas behind the Abraham Accords is that peace can grow from shared interests. When countries trade together, invest together, and solve problems together, the cost of conflict becomes higher than the benefits,” Frank said.

Frank urges economic cooperation and stability

Frank argued that economic collaboration can play a stabilising role by creating opportunities that reduce incentives for violence. He said unemployment, poverty and isolation continue to drive unrest across many African states, making economic integration essential.

“This lesson is especially important for Africa. Poverty, unemployment, and isolation continue to fuel conflict across the continent. Where people see opportunity, hope grows,” he said.

He added that open borders for trade and the exchange of ideas often reduce tension, reinforcing the need for stronger regional integration across Africa.

Frank urges fairness and inclusive dialogue

While advocating practical engagement, Frank cautioned that peace efforts must not ignore justice and inclusion. He said Africa’s colonial history has heightened sensitivity to exclusion and unresolved grievances.

“At the same time, Africans cannot ignore questions of fairness and justice. Any peace effort that ignores legitimate grievances risks being fragile,” he said.

Frank, who also serves as Senior Adviser to the Global Friendship City Association in the United States and ULMWP Ambassador for East Africa and the Middle East, said African leaders should draw inspiration from the spirit rather than the structure of the Abraham Accords.

He noted that the accords demonstrate that even deeply entrenched conflicts can change through courage and sustained dialogue.

“Peace does not always begin with perfect solutions. Sometimes, it begins with a decision to talk, to trade, and to coexist,” Frank said.

He concluded that Africa must build on its own history of resilience and reconciliation by embracing peace models that are realistic, fair and people centered, insisting that imperfect peace remains better than unending conflict.

