Comic actor MC Lively has been lovingly celebrant by fans and colleagues on the occasion of his birthday ceremony

The comedian shared a picture specially taken to mark the occasion as he announced that he clocked the age of 29

Industry colleagues, fans among others flooded his comment section with congratulatory birthday messages

Nigerian comedian Michael Sanni aka MC Lively has a lot to be grateful for as he has witnessed the celebration of another birthday.

The comedian in a post shared on his official Instagram page told his fans and followers that he clocked 29 on Saturday, August 14.

MC Lively also posted a picture that was specially taken to mark the new age. The entertainer was spotted in an all-white ensemble in the birthday photo.

Fans, colleagues celebrate MC Lively

Upon sharing the post, fans and industry colleagues were seen in the comment section congratulating the comedian on his new age.

Some of his fans also appreciated him for making them laugh through his hilarious videos and skits.

Read some comments sighted below:

senatorcomedian said:

"Happy birthday brother."

imanseofficial said:

"Happy birthday Mclively. Thanks for making us laugh."

inempeter said:

"Yesssss best birthday wishes dear God bless you more."

etek_notions said:

"Wow you young ooo . Happy birthday more blessings."

lillyafe said:

"Hbd dear, wishing you llnp. Stay winning."

illblissgoretti said:

"Happy birthday my G. God bless you God protect you. Always."

iamnino_b wrote:

"Happy birthday fam! Now i will show you the day LLNP bro."

Some fans refused to believe the comedian is 29. More comments below:

chestnut_sinzu said:

"Bros u pass 29 no dey bobo us here, happy birthday@ mc_lively."

emperor_of_asaba wrote:

"29? or 39?."

MC Lively laments as mum disturbs him for grandkids

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that the comedian took to his social media page to share some of his conversations with his mother.

The comedian said he was chilling on his own when his mum started pestering him for what he did not yet have plans for. MC Lively stated that his mother's constant discussion about marriage and children have gotten him thinking.

According to the comedian, he'll have to fall in love first, then make the person his girlfriend, marry her before having grandkids.

