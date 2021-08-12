Mavin act Ladipo Eso popularly known as Ladipoe recently got Nigerians gushing on his social media page

The Are You Down crooner announced that he is the latest celebrity daddy in town as he shared a video with his adorable

Nigerians took to his comment section to congratulate him on the successful arrival of his baby

Congratulations are in order for Nigerian singer Ladipoe as he welcomes a baby with his woman.

The Know You crooner took to his official Instagram page to share the great news with his fans and followers.

Singer Ladipoe welcomes a newborn baby. Photos: @ladipoe

Source: Instagram

Singer Ladipoe becomes a father

The new daddy shared some videos online and they showed the moment he was cradling his baby in his hands. Ladipoe was then heard telling the virtual assistant Alexa to play his songs.

In the caption that accompanied his post, Ladipoe stated that his newborn is his second number one this year.

From the videos, one could tell that the new dad is excited as he could not stop staring at his flesh and blood.

Watch the happy father and his baby below. Swipe left to see more:

Nigerians congratulate Ladipoe

abisolathegreat:

"Congratulations!"

abimbolacraig:

"Daddy Poe."

kwesiarthur_:

"Congrats bro."

efezino_:

"Awww. Congratulations."

ladydonli:

"CONGRATULATIONS."

bellaalubo:

"omggggggg. congratulations ladipoe."

everythingnaart:

"Congrats to you and your beautiful wife. Hugs to her for me."

teezee:

"Daddy gang! Congrats."

Baby Khadoni 2021

Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija Khafi revealed on her Instagram page that she is expecting a baby with her husband Gedoni.

The reality star accompanied the announcement with a photo of her cute baby bump. Taking to the caption, Khafi disclosed that people had been predicting that she was pregnant even before their marriage.

She however expressed joy over the fact that it had finally come to pass. Congratulatory messages poured in for the couple in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Gedoni also marked two years of meeting his wife Khafi.

Gedoni recalled how they both walked into the house without knowing that they would be walking into each other's lives forever.

According to the reality star, it had been two years of fun, friendship, arguments, agreements and disagreements. He also noted that they have supported and encouraged themselves over the years.

