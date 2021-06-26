Comedian MC Lively has taken to his social media page to share some of his recent conversations with his mother

The comedian said he was chilling on his own when his mum started pestering him for what he did not yet have plans for

MC Lively stated that his mother's constant discussion about marriage and children have got him thinking

The joy of every parent is to see their grandkids and it is not different for Comedian MC Lively's mum.

The comedian recently shared a video lamenting on social media about how his mum has been pestering him for grandkids.

Comedian MC Lively says his mum wants him to get married.

Comedian MC Lively's mum asks him for grandkids

According to the comedian, he is the second child and he wasn't bothered about marriage until his elder brother passed away.

Lively noted that his mum started talking to him about marriage and grandkids, something he didn't yet have any plans for.

The comedian then lamented that he'll have to fall in love first, then make the person his girlfriend, marry her before having grandkids.

Nigerians react

As usual, Nigerians reacted on social media.

ada_ifeanyi25:

"Parents and marriage 5 and 6."

wendy_adamma:

"Awww... Mother’s are usually this way."

papiiitino:

"Remain focused, boss. You cannot be used."

hibrosamani:

"Baba marry o we Dey wait for BM junior."

abayah9ja:

"No girlfriend, no babe, no’hmmm."

countonwendy:

"U must Marry oga by fire by force."

official_rheeta:

"Go and marry and give us grandchildren."

