Wizkid's 1st baby mama Shola Ogudu has joined thousands of Nigerians to enjoy Wizkid's newest single

The mother of one looked stunning in a white top and jeans as she did a beautiful pose while the song played in the background

Nigerians took to her comment section to shower her with beautiful compliments, adding that she is supportive

It is not only Wizkid's fans who are excited about his song Essence featuring Justin Bieber. His first baby mama Shola Ogudu seemed to be one of those who anticipated the release.

Shortly after the song was released, Shola took to her Instagram page to show that she has already downloaded the song.

Wizkid's 1st baby mama Shola Ogudu vibes to Wizkid's song. Photos: @o.luwanishola, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Shola Ogudu vibes to Wizkid's Essence

In a video she posted online, the mother of one donned a white t-shirt and a pair of blue jeans as she catwalked for the camera.

According to her, she's just sampling the new feature on Instagram and at the same time vibing to Wizkid's song Essence. She described the song as the song of the summer.

Watch her below:

Reactions

starboyscotty:

"You’re sooo supportive."

queen_mira31:

"Oh no you are the best."

leanwithit01:

"Full time babe."

__maryam16__8:

"Mama T."

abeni_adde:

"Supportive being."

kikihollar:

"Superwoman."

arkposnikemarycrisgibbons:

"Give dem #positivevibes don't dull your sparkle #womanofsteel."

Early beginnings

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid gave a free show at the first club he performed at 10 years ago.

The singer who seemed to be abroad was spotted in the midst of his loyal followers According to Olajide, Wizkid visited the first club where he performed to 200 people 10 years ago.

The media personality noted that the singer partied with the people at the club for free. Insisting that he wasn't paid for showing up at the club, Olajide stated that he just came to show love to his friends.

You don't need no other body

53-year-old US star Toni Braxton grooved to Wizkid’s song. Braxton, despite her age, looked quite in shape with her toned figure, and fans could not help but express their admiration.

Not just that, the US star was also heard listening to top Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s hit song with Tems, Essence, making her the umpteenth international star to do so.

