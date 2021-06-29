Popular American singer and TV personality, Toni Braxton, left her fans on social media gushing with a recent Instagram post

The 53-year-old music star put her beautiful body on display to the admiration of numerous fans and colleagues

Braxton shared a short clip of herself by the pool in a bathing suit as she grooved to popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s hit song, Essence

Multiple award-winning American singer and song writer, Toni Braxton, showed her fans that age was nothing but a number following her recent display on Instagram.

The mother of two took to her verified Instagram page on Monday, June 28, to put her beautiful body on display as fans gushed over her.

The 53-year-old music star rocked a skin-coloured bathing suit as she was captured stepping out of the pool.

53-year-old singer, Toni Braxton, gives fans body goals in new video. Photos: @tonibraxton

Braxton, despite her age looked quite in shape with her toned figure and fans could not help but express their admiration.

Not just that, the US star was also heard listening to top Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s hit song with Tems, Essence, making her the umpteenth international star to do so.

In the caption of the post, the singer explained that she was taking a Monday splash.

See her post below:

Fans show admiration for Braxton

Numerous fans of the singer as well as some of her colleagues showed their support for her in the comment section. A number of them showed their admiration for her lovely figure.

Read some of their comments below:

Realbriamyles:

“Wow. I aspire to be like u - u look amazing.”

Tonitigerz_:

“Why you always gotta slay us out of nowhere .”

Deequalizer_:

“Letem know Natural Body.”

Omegacutz_:

“Still till this day.”

Britinat0r:

“It’s the body for meeeeee .”

Moore_nakia:

“Show the gurls how it’s done!!!!! let me get up and go to this gym.”

Nice one.

Kevin Hart dances to Wizkid's song as he celebrates movie's success

Talented Hollywood actor and comedian, Kevin Hart, recently shared a bit of his impressive dance moves with fans as he celebrated the success of his new movie on Netflix, Fatherhood.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the funny man shared a clip of himself at what appeared to be a beach house as he happily danced along to top Nigerian star, Wizkid’s hit song, Essence.

Hart seemed to be enjoying himself greatly as he hit every beat and continued to dance joyfully to the song.

