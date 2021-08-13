BBNaija 2021 housemate, Nini, was recently heard expressing displeasure at Princess’ cooking skills

This came after Princess made the housemates’ dinner of beans and Nini did not seem too pleased with her method of preparation

Internet users reacted to the viral video in different ways as they noted that Whitemoney had been stopped from handling the kitchen

Big Brother Nigeria Shine Ya Eye housemate, Nini, was recently heard complaining seriously after Princess made beans for the rest of them.

In a video making the rounds on social media, Nini was heard complaining bitterly over Princess’ method of making their dinner.

She was particularly displeased that Princess did not fry the ingredients for her beans and just added them into the pot to cook together.

BBNaija's Nini complains about Princess' cooking to other housemates. Photos: @bigbronaija

According to her, Princess said she had never heard of the frying method of cooking beans.

As Nini continued to complain, Maria was heard explaining to Arin what she meant by the frying method.

Internet users react

After the clip made the rounds on social media, internet users shared their different takes about Nini’s complaint. Some of them said it served the housemates right since Whitemoney had been removed from kitchen duty. Others said Nini should have cooked hers instead of complaining.

I will frustrate Whitemoney out of the kitchen - Pere tells Maria

Pere, the third week’s Head of House of the ongoing BBNaija Shine Ya Eye edition, has expressed his displeasure with Whitemoney.

In chitchat with Maria, his deputy HOH, Pere said he is committed to frustrating Whitemoney out of the kitchen.

Revealing why he’s putting Maria in charge of the kitchen duty during his reign as Head of House, Pere explained that it is not logical to see Whitemoney in the kitchen all the time.

According to him, the Anambra indigene is taking advantage of always cooking as a strategy at the detriment of other housemates.

