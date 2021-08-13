Kanye West has reportedly made over N2.8bn million only on Donda merchandise during his upcoming album's second listening session

The US hip-hop mogul was expected to drop the highly-anticipated Donda project on the day but that did not happen

It has been reported that Kanye's brand appears to be stronger than ever as he prepares to drop the new album

Kanye West made a whopping $7 million (over N2.8bn) on new album, Donda merchandise alone during his second listening party at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta a few days ago.

Even though the star has not dropped the highly-anticipated album yet, he is surely making a profit while promoting it.

Kanye West made R103m off 'Donda' merch during the second listening session.

Complex reports that the US rapper's brand appears to be stronger than ever as he prepares to drop the new album.

The publication reports that sources told Billboard that the recent event racked in $7 million (over 2.8bn) from in-person merch sales.

Kanye has also held two listening events and has also racked in millions through ticket sales.

Reactions

25kofcurse:

"Bro could keep on doing these events then."

Jack.johnb:

"That’s cool but just drop the album."

Natelaux:

"He’s not dropping if he can keep building the hype."

Jano.cori:

"Still no álbum."

Dejuansuniverse:

"Breaking records for a album that ain’t even drop yet."

Noahkelly___:

"If bro doesn’t drop the album it’ll be the biggest con of all time."

Solid_salad:

"Mf didn’t even drop the album yet."

Kanye West vaccinates 2nd 'Donda' listening party attendants

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Kanye West and Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium management offered people who attended the second listening party of the rapper's Donda album COVID-19 vaccines.

The hip-hop mogul's fans were expected to fill up the stadium to full capacity later on Friday night, 6 August.

It had been reported that the award-winning musician would also drop the highly-anticipated project on the day but that didn't happen.

The stadium's social media team took to Twitter to announce that Pfizer vaccines would be offered to the party-goers until 9.30pm.

