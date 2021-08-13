Just Drop the Album: Fans React as Kanye West Makes N2.8bn off ‘Donda’ Merch
Nigeria Entertainment News

Just Drop the Album: Fans React as Kanye West Makes N2.8bn off ‘Donda’ Merch

by  Legit.ng Maymunah Ajetunmobi
  • Kanye West has reportedly made over N2.8bn million only on Donda merchandise during his upcoming album's second listening session
  • The US hip-hop mogul was expected to drop the highly-anticipated Donda project on the day but that did not happen
  • It has been reported that Kanye's brand appears to be stronger than ever as he prepares to drop the new album

Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Kanye West made a whopping $7 million (over N2.8bn) on new album, Donda merchandise alone during his second listening party at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta a few days ago.

Even though the star has not dropped the highly-anticipated album yet, he is surely making a profit while promoting it.

Kanye West, makes R103m, Off 'Donda' merch, fans react album, isn't out yet
Kanye West made R103m off 'Donda' merch during the second listening session. Image: @kimkardashian, @MBStadium/Twitter
Source: UGC

Complex reports that the US rapper's brand appears to be stronger than ever as he prepares to drop the new album.

Read also

Davido beats Wizkid, 6 others as he ranks highest paid Nigerian influencer on Instagram’s rich list

The publication reports that sources told Billboard that the recent event racked in $7 million (over 2.8bn) from in-person merch sales.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Kanye has also held two listening events and has also racked in millions through ticket sales.

Reactions

25kofcurse:

"Bro could keep on doing these events then."

Jack.johnb:

"That’s cool but just drop the album."

Natelaux:

"He’s not dropping if he can keep building the hype."

Jano.cori:

"Still no álbum."

Dejuansuniverse:

"Breaking records for a album that ain’t even drop yet."

Noahkelly___:

"If bro doesn’t drop the album it’ll be the biggest con of all time."

Solid_salad:

"Mf didn’t even drop the album yet."

Kanye West vaccinates 2nd 'Donda' listening party attendants

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Kanye West and Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium management offered people who attended the second listening party of the rapper's Donda album COVID-19 vaccines.

Read also

Man United footballer Jesse Lingard sings Wizkid's verse as he listens to Essence, fans can't keep calm

The hip-hop mogul's fans were expected to fill up the stadium to full capacity later on Friday night, 6 August.

It had been reported that the award-winning musician would also drop the highly-anticipated project on the day but that didn't happen.

The stadium's social media team took to Twitter to announce that Pfizer vaccines would be offered to the party-goers until 9.30pm.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel