Actress Etinosa Idemudia received her parents in her house in Lagos, a few weeks after disclosing that she has become a landlord

Sharing a video of her mum’s arrival on the property, the film star was seen kneeling down, as her mom rejoiced and prayed

Her fans took to her Instagram page to gush over the video, with many saying a mother’s love is the best experience one can have

Nollywood actress and comedienne, Etinosa Idemudia, who just purchased a home in Lagos, is no doubt still in a celebration mood, as she posted the moment her parents visited.

The mother of one took to her Instagram page to share a video that captured her mum’s arrival to the newly acquired property.

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia welcomes her parents to her new house. Photo Credit: @etinosaofficial

In the video, her mother was seen raining prayers on her, as she knelt to receive her blessings.

“Mothers, God bless our parents ...AMEN. Father don enter house since. No time,” she captioned the video.

Fans react

Soon after the actress posted the video, her fans thronged her page to celebrate her loving mother.

Read some of their comments below:

Rayokafor__:

“Mommy just uplift my spirit this morning And i join her voice and say it shall be well with you in Christ mighty name! Amen .”

Ucheelendu:

“This made me smile soo hard.. mama will sleep like a baby tonight.. may our children make us proud and may we always make our mothers dance.”

Andreachikachukwu:

“A mother's heart and love .”

Judithaudu:

“See Iye ooooooooo!!!!!! God bless her .”

Sharon_okuta:

“If you watch this video More than 2x gather here for miracles .”

Moyolawalofficial:

“Aaaw. May you Always have a reason to celebrate .”

Ucheogbodo:

“Amen a mother’s prayer the best tool .”

Congratulations pour in for Etinosa as she becomes a landlady

Legit.ng reported that on Sunday, July 25, congratulations poured in for controversial film star, Etinosa as she disclosed that she had become a landlady in Lagos.

In an Instagram post where she made the disclosure of her new house, Etinosa noted that amongst what she prayed for a few years ago, was a house.

Counting her blessings, she enjoined her fans to celebrate with her.

