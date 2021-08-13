Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, took to her Instagram page to share some photos of her son, Ireoluwa, on his birthday

The little boy clocked two years on August 13, 2021, and was celebrated by his film star parents with sweet words

His father and actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi, also took to his Instagram page to share cute photos of the boy in a traditional look

The Ajeyemis have reasons to celebrate as their son, Ireoluwa Ajeyemi, clocked two on August 13, 2021.

Ire clocked a year older on August 13. Photo credit: @toyin_abraham

Toyin Abraham shares cute photos from Ire's birthday shoot

His celebrity mum, Toyin Abraham, took to her Instagram page to share series of photos before and on his birthday to mark his new age.

In the photos, Ireoluwa is dressed like an Englishman from the 1940s and sits on an old television while wielding an old camera in his cute little hands.

The Nollywood actress and producer shared the photos and accompanied them with a caption:

"Happy 2nd Birthday to my darling cute son, PRESIDENT IREOLUWA OKIKIJESU AJEYEMI. All we have to say is Baba ó ẹ ṣe e e. Lori Ireoluwa, all we have to say is Baba o ẹ ṣe

Proud dad celebrates Ire on birthday

Actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi, also took to his Instagram page to celebrate his son.

Ajeyemi shared photos of Ire in asoke looking like pure royalty.

He captioned:

"Happy birthday Son IREOLUWA AJEYEMI Dear God, You are the one that gave me this child, come and take control of his life for me. Let him excel where he equals "

