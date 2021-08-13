Veteran Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham’s son, Ire, clocked two on August 13, 2021, to the joy of fans on social media

The movie star’s stepdaughter, Temitope, made sure to celebrate Abraham’s son with heartfelt words on his big day

Temitope described little Ire as her legit gee as she prayed for their bond to grow stronger and nothing comes between them

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham’s baby boy, Ire, turned a new age on August 13, 2021 and the movie star’s step-daughter, Temitope Ajeyemi, took to her social media page to wish him well.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, the young girl shared a lovely photo of the celebrant looking smart in a white shirt, jacket and trousers with a scarf around his neck.

In the caption of the post, Temitope noted how Ire brought so much joy into the life of her family and that having him as a brother was a cool thing.

Toyin Abraham's step-daughter celebrates Ire on his big day.

Temitope noted that Ire’s birthday is a special day and then prayed to God for nothing to come between them and for their bond to grow each year.

In her words:

“It feels just like yesterday when you came into my life, into everyone’s life and you brought more joy into our lives and it’s so cool to have you as my brother and that’s why I am telling you this dear “as today is your special day, I pray to God that nothing ever comes between us and that our bond only grows each year, my darling Ray” Happy Birthday to you my legit Gee❤️❤️❤️ #ire.”

Fans react to Temitope’s birthday wishes

Toyin Abraham and hubby celebrate son Ire on 2nd birthday

The Ajeyemis have reasons to celebrate as their son, Ireoluwa Ajeyemi, clocked two on August 13, 2021.

His celebrity mum, Toyin Abraham, took to her Instagram page to share series of photos before and on his birthday to mark his new age.

In the photos, Ireoluwa is dressed like an Englishman from the 1940s and sits on an old television while wielding an old camera in his cute little hands.

