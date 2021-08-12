Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, took to her Instagram page to appreciate her Gambian fans for celebrating her

The screen goddess who marked her birthday on August 12, revealed her Gambian fans honoured her birthday with a cash gift of N1m

This comes shortly after she received an eight-tier money cake made with N1000 notes, edible cake among other mouthwatering gifts

August 12, 2021 marked the 32nd birthday of Destiny Etiko and she has been celebrated by her loved ones and fans across the globe.

Destiny Etiko appreciates Gambian fans

The popular Nollywood screen goddess who has been receiving gifts from her well-wishers revealed she was gifted with the sum of N1 million from her Gambian fans.

The actress appreciated her Gambian fans. Photo credit: @destinyetikoofficial

In a video shared to her official Instagram page, the curvaceous actress who appeared in a two-piece night/loungewear, cradled several bundles of cash as she appreciated her fans in the small West African country for their love.

While thanking them, she revealed that this is not the first birthday they have celebrated with her and expressed how much she loved them.

Sharing the video, she captioned:

"Special thanks to my Gambian fans I can’t thank u guys enough for all the love and support Love you guys "

Watch the clip below:

Actress drops hot birthday photos to honour big day

Etiko has been overwhelmed with love from friends and family on the occasion of her birthday ceremony.

The actress couldn’t keep calm as she clocked a new age and flooded her Instagram page with lovely pictures specially taken to mark the celebration.

The actress went for a royalty theme as she donned a well-embellished corset outfit, accessorising with heavy jewellery to compliment the look.

Birthday girl receives money cake

The actress unarguably had a good birthday as she received loads of gifts.

The talented screen goddess had earlier shared a video that captured the moment a close friend stormed her apartment with loads of birthday goodies.

Etiko’s friend surprised her with a towering eight-tier N1000 notes money cake. She also came along with a beautifully decorated edible cake, customized mugs and other gifts.

A saxophonist was also in the mix as he serenaded the atmosphere with beautiful music that got the celebrant excited.

