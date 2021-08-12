Zainab Sulaiman, a young Nigerian lady, has explained how she bagged a 2-star Doctor of Science (DSc) in CDS

The Kogi born brilliant medical doctor received the award alongside three wives of serving governors in the country

Sulaiman started her career at the Kaduna State University and later proceeded to Crimea State University, Russia

Kogi - A young Nigerian lady, Zainab Sulaiman, recently bagged a 2-Star Doctor of Science (DSc) award in Child Developmental Science (CDS). She is the first Nigerian young woman to be conferred the award by Human Rights Education Federation.

The brilliant lady received the award alongside Bayelsa state First Lady, Dr. Gloria Ebibomo Diri; Taraba state First Lady; Dr. Anna Mbasughun Darius Ishaku, and Gombe state First Lady, Dr.Asma’u Inuwa Yahaya.

A 29-year-old medical doctor, Zainab Sulaiman, has bagged 2-Star Dsc in child developmental science. Credit: Zainab Sulaiman.

Source: Original

In an interview with Legit.ng, Zainab explained that child development is a process that covers the whole period from conception to an individual becoming a fully functioning adult. It’s a journey from total dependence to full independence.

Zainab Sulaiman, popularly called ‘Dr. Sulaiman' is a Kogi-born medical doctor with a wealth of experience in child development care.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The 29-year-old lady who was born to a family of seven took off her career at the Kaduna State University and later proceeded to Crimea State University, Russia. Graduated from Uzhgorod National University Ukraine in 2019.

Zainab, who is a poet, also earned a Diploma in Cosmetology, Fashion designing, and Reflexology. She is currently the Vice President of the Human Rights Watch and Youths Empowerment foundation.

She’s also an ambassador to International Human Rights Protection Services (IHRPS) in Nigeria, with headquarters in Florida, United States.

Zainab is an inspiration for young Nigerians with determination and passion to maximise success amid all odds.

The poet has vehemently lent her voice for struggles to curtail violations of human rights, especially by officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), particularly those that involve torture, extrajudicial killings, extortion and other forms of abuses.

Child development is key intellectual, social development

Child development incorporates physical growth as well as intellectual, language, emotional and social development. Whilst these aspects are often considered separately, in reality, each influences all of the others.

She said that prior to the child development care, she has been able to address some specific aspects of children’s needs, focusing on children with special health needs, working to provide comprehensive health care for children, including therapeutic and rehabilitative services, management and treatment for the trauma of abuse.

According to her, she has committed much of her time to the cause through her unflinching communication skills and knowledge.

She noted that this has earned her the life patron of Hope for African Children Initiative Forum (HACITIF), an organisation set up to cater for the awareness and reducing stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS, as well as extend the life of the parent-child relationship.

Zainab has also mapped out different mass–friendly policies that the government can work on, especially for early childhood development, as well as focus on what is best for young children in their critical years.

The federal government should protect the rights of every Nigerian

To her, the protection of the rights of Nigerians is supposed to be a major concern and objective of the people in government.

Her unwavering love towards childcare and women empowerment in the society is fascinating. She has many journals to her credit.

Through her community-based medical outreach, she has championed many causes in the reproductive health sphere including education about birth control, pregnancy, infections, medications and treatments. Providing pregnancy options and has carried out HIV/AIDS screenings and counseling.

31-year-old lady reveals how she became Governor El-Rufai’s special assistant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a 31-year-old lady, Jemimah Jatau, revealed that her emergence as the best graduating fellow of the Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship earned her the Kaduna state governor’s special assistant status and Harvard Kennedy School enrollee.

It was reported that Jatau, who is the current special assistant on inter-governmental relations to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, made the disclosure in an interview with Legit.ng.

The special assistant recently bagged a Master's degree in Public Administration from Harvard University and won multiple awards.

Source: Legit