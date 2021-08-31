Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has declared that the Buhari administration don't want any child denied basic education in Nigeria

The vice president made the declaration at a girl-friendly national dialogue held at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

Professor Osinbajo also noted that the administration’s social and entrepreneurial programmes have affirmative component for women

FCT, Abuja - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that it is the plan and purpose of the Buhari administration to ensure that no Nigerian child is denied access to basic education.

Osinbajo made the comment on Tuesday, August 31 in Abuja where he was guest of honour at a national dialogue forum on the girl-child in Nigeria.

VP Osinbajo is advocating for all children in Nigeria to get access to basic education.

Girl child empowerment in Nigeria

Highlighting the efforts of the Buhari administration in the area of improving access to education for the girl child in Nigeria, Osinbajo said the government has committed in word and deed to education so as to ensure that no child is denied access to free basic education.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by Osinbajo's spokesman, Laolu Akande, quoted him as saying:

“We believe that free and compulsory education of girls is game-changing in many respects, as it has been empirically shown to positively impact the age of marriage, and even maternal and infant mortality.”

Government programs targeted at women

According to the vice president, the project, which targets girls between the ages of 10 to 20 years with a strong focus on disadvantaged adolescent girls, has so far benefitted over 6 million girls and boys.

He emphasized the importance the Buhari administration places on ensuring that women have significant representation in government programmes, including the Social Investment Programmes and Economic Sustainability Plan.

Meanwhile, the Non-Governmental Association for Literacy Support Services (NOGALSS) has kick-started the initiative to develop an information and education package to fight against violence on women and girls.

This was revealed at a one-day stakeholder's meeting organised by NOGALSS and its partners - UNESCO, Spotlight Initiative, European Union, and the United Nations in Abuja on Thursday, August 19, and attended by a Legit.ng reporter.

Delivering his address at the event, NOGALSS national president, Comrade Noah Emmanuel said the package will focus on Violence Against Women and Girls, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), Harmful Practices, and Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights.

Recall that the Determined, Aspire, Re-Imagine and Express Conference 2021, a pan-African conference organised by YouthHubAfrica, commenced on Friday, August 13 as part of activities to mark the International Youth Day.

Discussions on SGBV, education, early marriages, and culture with regards to women and girls in the society dominated the conference on the first day attended by a Legit.ng reporter.

The theme of the conference, ‘Expanding Margins,’ was geared towards ending SGBV against women and girls in Nigeria and Africa at large.

