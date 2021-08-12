Old photos of some female housemates of the BBNaija 2021 edition have surfaced on social media

Thursdays are for throwbacks and what better way than to get a glimpse of the lives of our rising reality stars in the current edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show.

The housemates have always been pretty. Photo credit: @singhniniofficial, @theangeljbsmith, @officialsaskay

Old photo of Saskay

Adamawa-born beauty, Saskay who is among those up for possible eviction come Sunday, has always been a beauty.

The official handler of her Instagram page shared a throwback photo of the ebony beauty in a classic mirror selfie.

See photo below:

Nini's throwback photo

Photos of the Edo-born beauty were shared via her Instagram. Although hers weren't childhood photos, they captured the day Nini graduated from the University of Abuja.

In the photos shared, she is seen dressed in a signed shirt and a pair of fitted jeans.

See photos below:

Angel as an adorable baby

The Akwa Ibom indigene is unarguable a beauty who has always had the looks right from when she was a baby.

Although with more piercings and tattoos now, the throwback photos of Angel shared show a totally cute little girl.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Housemates up for eviction

Things on the sixth edition of the BBNaija show have obviously gotten more intense seeing as another set of six housemates were recently put up for possible eviction.

On another Monday evening, just like it has been the tradition on the BBNaija show, housemates on the reality show were made to go into the diary room to nominate people they would love to see up for eviction.

Out of the 23 housemates currently on the show, 19 of them were made to do this considering that the new additions had only spent a day on the show.

Whitemoney recounts insecticide spray incident

Big Brother Nigeria Shine Ya Eye housemate, Whitemoney, has been known to entertain his co-stars with his stories and was recently heard recounting how he sprayed insecticide instead of body spray on his first night in the house.

In a clip that has gone viral on social media, Whitemoney was seen gisting Angel and JMK about the funny experience.

According to him, he saw a fine spray bottle on the counter and it was beside other bottles of body sprays. He then decided to take the bottle and spray some of the contents on his body.

