BBNaija 2021 star, Whitemoney, recently shared a funny story with fellow housemates on how he sprayed insecticide instead of body spray

According to him, on his first day in the BBNaija house, he saw several spray bottles and decided to use one on himself

Whitemoney later discovered it was insecticide instead of body spray after noticing that it had no smell

Big Brother Nigeria Shine Ya Eye housemate, Whitemoney, has been known to entertain his co-stars with his stories and was recently heard recounting how he sprayed insecticide instead of body spray on his first night in the house.

In a clip that has gone viral on social media, Whitemoney was seen gisting Angel and JMK about the funny experience.

According to him, he saw a fine spray bottle on the counter and it was beside other bottles of body sprays. He then decided to take the bottle and spray some of the contents on his body.

BBNaija star Whitemoney tells housemates how he used insecticide instead of body spray. Photos: @bigbronaija

After Whitemoney said he later discovered it was an insecticide, Angel asked him how he could have sprayed something on his body without reading the container.

To that, the young man said the packaging was fine and no insects were drawn on it, so he did not think it would have been an insecticide.

Whitemoney said after discovering that it wasn’t what he thought it was, he decided to then spray an actual deodorant on his body. As he shared his story, JMK continued to look on in what appeared to be disbelief.

See the video below:

Nigerians react

Whitemoney who appears to be the people’s favourite of the season, seemed to amuse internet users with his interesting story, going by their reactions to it. Read what some of them had to say below:

Magia.micah:

“Pere will soon come and say insecticide is WM strategy.....so therefore we ban the use of insecticide in the house.”

Cyclassic1:

“Sitting pretty.”

Maurinedavekwam:

“Sitting pretty on the counter .”

Desto_baba:

“You can’t hate dis guy .”

Interesting.

